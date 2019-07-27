Bank Of America (BAC) Holding Boosted by International Value Advisers Llc; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $2.95 Million; Market Valuation Declined

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05 million, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 352.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,247 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 2,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $309.18. About 894,459 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart Inc accumulated 8,790 shares. Moreover, Commerce Financial Bank has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Yhb Inv Advsr reported 32,200 shares. Guardian owns 142,063 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Fosun Interest has 18,100 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc owns 232,827 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Com invested 2.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 162,423 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com holds 0.28% or 100,422 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 97,358 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Nwq Inv Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.94% or 1.56 million shares. Texas-based First Dallas has invested 1.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability reported 5.09% stake.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 60 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $339.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.89M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation has 43,837 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 22 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 12 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co invested in 33,768 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 55 shares. High Pointe Lc reported 4,310 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Oakworth Incorporated reported 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.54% or 143,545 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.1% or 6.03M shares. Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 23,024 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 4,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 3,881 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra by 49,904 shares to 2,517 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,048 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

