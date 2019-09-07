Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Westend Advisors Lowered Stake by $31.05 Billion; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 11,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 127,749 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 139,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year's $0.66 per share. BAC's profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB) by 106,664 shares to 592,405 shares, valued at $18.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 68,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares to 15,875 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.75B for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.