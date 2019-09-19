Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding by $4.84 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Maintains Holding in Starbucks (SBUX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 2.33 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 172,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 49,361 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 222,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 21.62M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America affirms gun pledge, hints at Remington loan exit

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,059 shares to 91,165 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.04 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.