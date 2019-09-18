Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $8.46 Billion as Share Price Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Share Price Rose, Williams Jones & Associates Has Raised by $381,780 Its Stake

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 291,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.94B, down from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 25.01M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 1,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,706 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 6,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $257.64. About 194,310 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.91 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 36,900 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $74.71B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 32,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 8,230 shares to 134,990 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,706 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

