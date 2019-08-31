Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Murphy Capital Management Has Raised Position by $453,654 as Share Value Rose; As Mccormick & Co N (MKC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Upped Its Stake

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc N (MKC) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 203,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, up from 197,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.87. About 528,469 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Fd Dj Intern (FDN) by 5,180 shares to 92,442 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 8,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,657 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 23,287 shares. 26,967 are held by Cutter & Communications Brokerage Incorporated. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,060 shares stake. Mercer Advisers invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pzena Inv Management Limited Co reported 2.23% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.38M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 185,000 were reported by Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Cumberland Limited has 1.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 507,938 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Llc invested in 1.78% or 135,637 shares. Tompkins has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 324.40 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc owns 14,955 shares. Lincoln holds 89,462 shares. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 99,745 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio.

