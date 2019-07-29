Bank Of America (BAC) Holder International Value Advisers Upped Its Stake by $68.23 Million as Valuation Declined; Capital International Sarl Increased Its Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Holding

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $486.25. About 263,070 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05 million, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 23.81 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd invested in 6,695 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,022 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Limited Company reported 592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goelzer Management Inc holds 0.17% or 4,039 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 124,755 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Agf Investments America owns 1.76% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 10,929 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.35% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Massachusetts-based Appleton Ma has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 3,365 shares. Eii Mngmt reported 921 shares stake. Raymond James Service Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.61 million shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,100 shares to 93,655 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,986 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.19% or 17,988 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Securities reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.20M shares or 5.09% of its portfolio. 20,000 are owned by Viking Fund Management Ltd. Advisory Network Limited Liability stated it has 157,773 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 313,067 shares. Minnesota-based Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Com has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Independent Invsts Incorporated reported 22,090 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 0.16% or 173,138 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sandhill Partners Limited Liability Com invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Heartland Consultants Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,307 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Lc invested in 3.85% or 2.07M shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 60 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $339.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,904 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).