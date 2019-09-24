Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Raised Position; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Share Value Declined While Proshare Advisors Has Lifted Position

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 56.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 97,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 268,675 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.25M, up from 171,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 373,884 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 33,916 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983.57 million, up from 32,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 52.18M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ww Invsts holds 0.39% or 56.90M shares. Basswood Mgmt Ltd owns 1.16M shares. Jennison Assocs stated it has 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,600 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 152,183 shares. Advisory Service Networks Llc holds 0.26% or 146,484 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital holds 0.39% or 59,227 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 1.42M shares or 19.75% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York stated it has 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 873,845 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny reported 29,678 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability owns 49,754 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Savings Bank Trust accumulated 8,763 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 31.84 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 1,000 shares to 1,562 shares, valued at $85.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc Com Cl A by 15 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,069 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Wellington Management Llp has 2.32M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 161,171 shares stake. Prudential reported 0.04% stake. Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Da Davidson reported 7,525 shares stake. 16,687 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Captrust invested in 0% or 280 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 1.21 million shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.1% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Schroder Investment Management Gru reported 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 8,500 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 11,679 shares to 44,339 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,168 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).