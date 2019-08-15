Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Griffin Asset Management Lifted Stake; Tobam Lifted Its Tesla Motors (TSLA) Stake by $1.94 Million

Tobam increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 107,860 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, up from 100,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $215.64. About 8.13M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla is going to need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 29/03/2018 – Loup Ventures’ Munster Says Tesla Will Miss 1Q Model 3 Number (Video); 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS TESLA LAGGING BEHIND AND NO LONGER A LEADER IN AUTO PILOT- CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Small Tesla Contractor Sues Car Maker, Claiming Nonpayment; 30/03/2018 – TESLA PUBLISHES UPDATE TO LAST WEEK’S FATAL CRASH; 03/05/2018 – German car registrations up 8 pct in April on SUV sales – KBA; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk blames robots for delays on Tesla’s Model 3; 16/04/2018 – Tesla pauses Model 3 production for several days; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla “Autopilot”; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 65.34 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 364,795 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.27% stake. 49,700 were reported by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Court Place Advsr Ltd Company reported 68,694 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 3.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Goodwin Daniel L owns 36,753 shares. Narwhal Management, Georgia-based fund reported 17,954 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc reported 172,900 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 1.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Broadview Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,375 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 807,021 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 2.11 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.43% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 808,837 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,348 shares to 68,147 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,762 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 10,950 shares to 12,621 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 167,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,085 shares, and cut its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 216,376 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability owns 200 shares. 1,007 were reported by Fred Alger Management. Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 4,549 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 335,427 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ls Ltd Com owns 389 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bp Public Limited Liability reported 15,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl stated it has 2,191 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 105,013 shares. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29.