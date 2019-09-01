Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Doheny Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Silverback Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Mattel (Put) (MAT) as Market Value Rose

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 57,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 134,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 4.08 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ WILL ALSO BECOME CHAIRMAN, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, EFFECTIVE UPON HIS ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Georgiadis heads to Ancestry. Toymaker taps Ynon Kreiz to replace her; 18/05/2018 – MGA Entertainment Chief Proposed Merger With Mattel; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 12/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: MATTEL CLOSURE AFFECTS 143 JOBS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 1.13% or 148,212 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited reported 43,411 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited owns 507,938 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.11% stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.67M shares. Guild Management Inc has 68,423 shares. The North Carolina-based Novare Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc owns 29,776 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt Lp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,212 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 8,410 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schulhoff And invested in 0.64% or 43,264 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Mattel Are Surging Today – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Jumps Sharply After U.S. Delays Some Trade Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel Enters Oversold Territory (MAT) – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.