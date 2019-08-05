Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Dodge & Cox Boosted Its Stake; Winslow Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by $620,942

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 547,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114.74 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 billion, up from 114.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 34.26 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 157,284 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP)

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 76,726 shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $696.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 13.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156.94M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,607 shares to 126,305 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,410 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX).

