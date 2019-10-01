Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Capwealth Advisors Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding Held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 7,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 144,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, up from 136,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 527,828 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 60,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.15M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 36.91 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.72 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,045 shares to 70,979 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

