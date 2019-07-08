Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined; Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.26 million, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 22.27M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 31,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.79M, up from 318,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $168.64. About 13.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn) by 42.52 million shares to 6.03M shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 13.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Nv.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,300 shares to 25,115 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington holds 1.12M shares. 29,888 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability Corp. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 60,827 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 1.28% or 221,534 shares. Cumberland holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 74,200 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership owns 290,300 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Grimes Com Inc invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atlantic Union Natl Bank reported 1.13% stake. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 144,401 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc holds 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 27,374 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 178,313 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 0.03% or 8,654 shares. 74,446 were accumulated by Eastern National Bank. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 11.31M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.