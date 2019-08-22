Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) Stock Price Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Has Increased Position by $888,810; Tudor Investment Et Al Holds Stake in Slm Corp. (SLM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Slm Corp. (SLM) by 357.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 107,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 137,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 29,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Slm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 3.38 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Mae Facility; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 02/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 14/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Various SLM Student Loan Trusts; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 16,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 475,420 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 27,134 shares to 62,269 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Call) (SPY) by 4.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 76,953 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). 23,211 were reported by Strs Ohio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 880,000 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 749,349 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Systematic Fin LP reported 0.01% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.20 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 97,870 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 18,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 281,867 shares. 448,316 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,315 shares to 32,278 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,408 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO).