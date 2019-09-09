Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) Shares Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; Broderick Brian C Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $301,035

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 16,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 588,426 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.07 during the last trading session, reaching $283.31. About 4.16M shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 10,074 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 981 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,229 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 962 are held by Boussard And Gavaudan Investment Ltd Liability Partnership. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.66% stake. Jackson Square Partners owns 3.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.50M shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 661,838 shares. Capital Investors owns 1.72M shares. 87,015 were reported by Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 20,185 shares. 54,918 were reported by Cim Lc. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 3.96M shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,791 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank has 160 shares. Pennsylvania Comm accumulated 44,711 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 14,673 shares to 31,136 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98B for 35.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.