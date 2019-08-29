Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped Holding; Acuity Brands (AYI) Shareholder International Value Advisers Lowered Stake by $7.76 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 64,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.94M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $125.32. About 69,590 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33M for 11.65 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.