Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Stock Value Declined While Carroll Financial Associates Decreased by $2.74 Million Its Holding; Beck Capital Management Cut Its Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Holding by $1.96 Million; Stock Rose

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 857,494 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park

