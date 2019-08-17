Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Stock Price Declined While Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped by $383,250 Its Holding; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (ITUB) Share Price Rose, Assetmark Cut Its Holding

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 10.7%; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Thomas Moran as Senior Wealth Manager, Fiduciary Specialist in Menlo Park, CA; 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT PARIS SA AND BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF ITS SECURITIES HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (ITUB) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 54,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 800,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 854,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 14.15M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 115,574 shares to 122,218 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds Glbl X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 50,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 0 (STIP).

