Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Position by $1.42 Million as Share Price Declined; United American Securities Decreased Position in Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) by $1.84 Million

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 28,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 107,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 135,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Robert J. Bowman as Mid-Atlantic Region Managing Director, Business Development; 26/04/2018 – 43VM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 88VD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares to 18,461 shares, valued at $32.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 477,549 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $29.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 378,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp Com (NASDAQ:MGRC).

