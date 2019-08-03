Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Raised Holding; Plancorp Decreased Its Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $497,325 as Stock Rose

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 472,370 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 291.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 15,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, up from 3,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 49OI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – 46ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – AS22: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board; 24/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Joins TruSight as Key Investor and Client to Transform Third-Party Risk Management; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.14 million for 72.21 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,247 shares to 7,298 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,275 shares to 250 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:EEI) by 104,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,675 shares, and cut its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).

