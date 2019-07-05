Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.77 Million; As Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 141,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 83JG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 10.7%; 11/05/2018 – Close Asset Adds Bank of New York Mellon, Exits Booking: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 228.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 9.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.26M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.66 million, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 24.80M shares traded or 33.29% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 13.17 million shares. 173,701 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Weiss Multi owns 600,000 shares. Eam Investors Lc holds 0.46% or 352,254 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 367,549 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.12% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 2.78 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 8.79 million shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 1,067 shares. Campbell Company Adviser holds 114,954 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 2.00M shares. Moreover, Tiger Legatus Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 4.99% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.00M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 160,189 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Renaissance Technology Limited Com reported 1.53M shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $727,513 activity. Shares for $178,035 were sold by Bromberg Matthew S on Tuesday, January 15.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 83,300 shares to 324,700 shares, valued at $67.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 301,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Investments In (NASDAQ:WETF).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.23M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 14,415 shares to 22,293 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.12% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hendershot invested in 0.13% or 7,274 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 29,761 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,638 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 117,311 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Commonwealth Pa reported 0.22% stake. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 8,259 shares. Scotia Cap reported 36,766 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 17.05M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.26M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fil reported 0.35% stake. Utah Retirement owns 0.17% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 167,765 shares. Kistler holds 4,974 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Limited Com has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 4,100 shares.

