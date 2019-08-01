Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Shareholder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped Holding by $383,250; Axiom International Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 187.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 131,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 201,035 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55M, up from 69,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $149.99. About 241,709 shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 4.08 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/05/2018 – 42CG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – 2018 OPERATING RESULTS WILL INCLUDE S300 MLN RISE IN TECHNOLOGY EXPENSE; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption(s); 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 14SB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin invested in 0% or 42 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 289,436 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Utah Retirement System reported 10,769 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 102,035 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Citigroup holds 26,400 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 1,379 shares. Sfmg Ltd holds 2,226 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 60,403 shares. Three Peaks Management Limited Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,481 shares. 720,936 were reported by Franklin. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 14,044 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.24% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Company has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7,826 shares to 160,394 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 62,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,890 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).