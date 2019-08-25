Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holder North Star Investment Management Raised Stake; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Cut Its Position by $348,480 as Stock Price Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 291.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 15,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, up from 3,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 3.62 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – 16CL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 15/03/2018 – 64EU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – NG1Q: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

