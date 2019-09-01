Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Holding by $392,050; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 7,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 184,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 192,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – 51NI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 14/03/2018 – 45XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 43VM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – 46ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 1,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 364,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.90 million, up from 362,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co Com by 36,013 shares to 165,501 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 16,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com New (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot reported 64,892 shares stake. First Foundation Advsr owns 446,997 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Adv reported 23,556 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 2,019 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 4,768 shares. 8,799 are owned by Johnson Financial Group Inc. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited holds 2.81 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 186,764 are held by Jefferies Grp. Stralem And Communication holds 2.36% or 102,330 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 44,382 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 43,035 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has 0.12% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 18,861 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 7.03M shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $927.53M for 10.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.9% or 3,446 shares. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 14,750 shares. Homrich Berg reported 2,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 1,215 shares. Moreover, Dillon And Associates has 0.59% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,287 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 20,444 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Albert D Mason Inc reported 0.92% stake. Farr Miller Washington Limited Co Dc reported 102,411 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Connable Office has 12,704 shares. Cullinan Associates owns 1,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 1,263 shares. Fosun Intll reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hahn Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 157,661 shares. Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,253 shares in its portfolio.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 275,019 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $144.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 12,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,388 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).