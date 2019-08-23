Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Lowered Its Position; Holder Sterling Capital Management Lifted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 14,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 253,549 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18M, up from 238,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 1.09M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 474,755 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.11% or 35,600 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Lc holds 1.55% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 49,804 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,949 shares. King Wealth holds 11,127 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Cap Ltd has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,772 shares. 126,494 were accumulated by Private Cap Advsrs. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 17,880 shares. Amp Capital owns 293,679 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sumitomo Life Co owns 39,456 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 6,527 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mitchell Capital Commerce holds 0.37% or 17,487 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 18,667 shares to 749,181 shares, valued at $47.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783,813 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 0.05% or 2,019 shares in its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 4,183 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Cannell Peter B Com has 443,480 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 24,638 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York-based Adirondack Trust has invested 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 407,224 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Webster National Bank N A has 3,708 shares. Smith Moore & invested in 7,558 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 32,004 are held by Regions. Salem Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Fairview Cap Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 5,282 shares. Fairfield Bush Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 27,874 were accumulated by Fdx.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $947.87M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of New York Mellon Is A Solid Pick At ~$43/Share – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Bank of New York Mellon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Burger King Breakfast Menu 2019: BK Launches 3 New Maple Waffle Sandwiches – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.