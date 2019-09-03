Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Boosted Stake; Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stake Held by Hap Trading Llc

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 298.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 88,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $9.91 during the last trading session, reaching $354.18. About 3.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M; 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Services Fees $1.98B; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%; 08/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Scharf plays it pragmatic at debut investor day; 24/04/2018 – 59TF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 42CG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net $1.17B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Call) (DXJ) by 379,600 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 195,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,680 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).