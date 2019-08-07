Bank New York Mellon (BK) Valuation Declined While Golub Group Cut by $5.78 Million Its Stake; Citigroup Has Trimmed Its Holding in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) as Share Price Declined

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 286,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, down from 332,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.08M shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 115,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 624,310 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, down from 739,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 4.90 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 51UO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Common Equity 12%; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.12 million for 16.39 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS) by 331,100 shares to 498,900 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 886,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Put).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66M for 11.36 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

