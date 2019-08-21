Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake Has Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc; Tensile Capital Management Raised Stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) as Stock Price Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $79.94. About 2,802 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 38,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 521,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25 million, up from 482,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 101,533 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 51UO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Agria Corporation Reiterates Need for ADS Holders to Take Action on ADR Program Termination

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares to 624,987 shares, valued at $47.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,518 shares to 6,214 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,087 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Bank of New York Mellon Shares Fell 9% on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of New York Mellon Is A Solid Pick At ~$43/Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.11% or 461,092 shares. Regal Advsrs Lc reported 0.37% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 106,408 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 6,023 shares. 7,156 are held by First Bancorporation Of Omaha. Pitcairn reported 10,009 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Chilton Capital Llc stated it has 5,121 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 208,411 shares. Citigroup accumulated 577,422 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capital Invsts reported 0.8% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 92,663 were reported by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated. St Johns Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% stake.