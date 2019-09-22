Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake Has Raised by Delta Asset Management Llc; Hahn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by $4.44 Billion as Valuation Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 107,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 775,689 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.07B, down from 883,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 539,307 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 149,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, up from 141,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 3.95 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names trading and trade analytics head; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – 51UO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.48% or 75,702 shares. 444 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Lc. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Leavell Mngmt reported 9,258 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Next Gru holds 11,789 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.18% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 4,360 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services holds 23,059 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Evergreen Management Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 69,280 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 80,038 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.04% or 336,286 shares. 7,549 are held by Ftb Advsr. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation owns 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 109,997 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.08% or 903,762 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.75 million for 7.90 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.