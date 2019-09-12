Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $7.04 Million; Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lifted Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stake by $780,360

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 96.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 165,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 356,840 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 19,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 25,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 142,428 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN BUYS A25 TOLL ROAD FROM MACQUARIE INFRA FOR C$840M; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirmed Its Guidance for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold MIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 214,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,131 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 62,150 shares to 570,850 shares, valued at $57.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).