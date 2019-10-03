Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Its Stake; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lifted Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) as Valuation Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 97,804 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 million, down from 108,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 4.78 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 25/04/2018 – 15LT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Names Hood Qaim-Maqami as Head of Client Service Delivery and Shared/Corporate Services Technology; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 20/03/2018 – 58ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.23 million market cap company. It closed at $10.07 lastly. It is down 16.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,217 shares to 25,634 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 69,787 shares to 564,863 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Lc has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 16,253 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Technology Inc. Tompkins Corp has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Btim has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 4,587 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 573,618 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. 245,917 were reported by British Columbia Invest Management Corporation. Quantbot LP invested in 0.2% or 44,519 shares. Marathon Management invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 59,027 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 363,714 shares. Moreover, Guardian Tru Company has 0.44% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 13,466 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 88,350 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 4.80 million shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 10.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.