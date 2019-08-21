Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Cut Its Holding by $28.16 Million; Maltese Capital Management Position in Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Lowered by $1.71 Million as Valuation Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 79,632 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 563,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 695,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 1.19M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 03/04/2018 – AS22: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Robert J. Bowman as Mid-Atlantic Region Managing Director, Business Development; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 06/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Derrick Says Search for Yield Has Disappeared (Video)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,858 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 116,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 179,834 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6,084 shares. Bragg Finance Advsr Incorporated reported 110,466 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.11% or 54,255 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsr Corporation holds 0.07% or 130,112 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Financial Services has 0.69% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 99,513 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 0.18% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The Minnesota-based Jnba Finance Advsr has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bluecrest Capital accumulated 0.12% or 59,027 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 37,475 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 117,311 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. D E Shaw holds 0% or 7,460 shares in its portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 57,541 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,083 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Citadel Llc has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bancorp Of Mellon reported 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moreover, Fulton Natl Bank Na has 0.03% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 9,900 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 7,902 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Legal & General Public Limited accumulated 23,396 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 827,583 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 34,641 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bbva Compass Bankshares invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 20,733 are held by Deprince Race & Zollo. Menta Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,090 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 10,424 shares.