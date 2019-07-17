Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Decreased Position by $3.35 Million; Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted Celgene (Put) (CELG) Stake

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 67,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,998 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 140,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 6.00M shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 38LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 09/05/2018 – 67ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 64,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 80,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 3.68M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 98,100 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,900 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is bluebird bio a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News For Jun 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Lc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or reported 44,963 shares. Wright Invsts Service Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 6,900 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has 894 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.99M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv has 171,651 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bp Public has 76,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 4,532 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 202,095 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 33,219 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 2.33M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 262,809 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dynamic Mgmt holds 14,171 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr reported 184,041 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 28,986 shares to 773,173 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).