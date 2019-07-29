Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $2.10 Million as Stock Declined; As Mts Systems (MTSC) Shares Rose, Dean Investment Associates Increased Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 44.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 75,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 202,952 shares traded or 49.85% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 246.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 42,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,027 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 93LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Lc reported 0.1% stake. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability holds 1,468 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 223,109 shares in its portfolio. 180,864 are owned by Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Com. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 362,019 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.11% or 69,134 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 1.27M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 14,118 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 160,128 are owned by Elk Creek Limited Liability Co. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 72,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22,765 shares to 43,425 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 23,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,810 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT).

