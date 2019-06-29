Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Aviva Plc Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; Credit Suisse Ag Stake In Comcast New (CMCSA) Was Increased

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 9,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,787 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, down from 345,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 7.68 million shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 63AM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4179.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 6.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.84M, up from 151,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.56 million shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $70.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 153,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,993 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.28% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 96,689 are held by Duncker Streett Comm Incorporated. 19,186 are owned by Hightower Services Lta. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baxter Bros reported 344,572 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 189,558 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spf Beheer Bv owns 1.92 million shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Fairview Investment Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 6,302 shares. Amica Mutual has 148,761 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 3.37M shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 845 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 4,966 shares. 745,568 were accumulated by Cap Guardian. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 17,146 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Argent Trust has 0.14% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 49,500 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 228,347 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 7,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 110,529 shares. Brinker reported 0.22% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Boston Family Office Ltd holds 16,681 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Scotia Inc reported 36,766 shares. Central Bancorporation & holds 0% or 50 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 10,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 37,346 shares. Forte Ltd Co Adv reported 23,556 shares stake.

