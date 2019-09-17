Bank New York Mellon (BK) Market Valuation Declined While Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 28,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 866,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.28 million, down from 895,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 2.69 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 95DV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 96RX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 07/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 206.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,454 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 2,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $384.94. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 950,107 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc owns 1,300 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Management Limited Co owns 689 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc has 19,848 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp owns 888 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Yhb Investment Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 1,475 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 803,292 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,743 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd holds 0.18% or 2,772 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,912 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 1,240 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,011 shares. Sky Inv Ltd Com accumulated 942 shares. Burney stated it has 24,466 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 59,775 shares. Personal Capital Advsr has 150,915 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 73,019 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,051 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & Communication holds 0.11% or 17,921 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 5,636 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation stated it has 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Citigroup invested in 0.04% or 1.16 million shares. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 328,689 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation invested in 0.11% or 746,419 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd owns 14,549 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. National Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 11,435 shares. Citadel Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 4.12M shares. Gradient Investments Llc accumulated 0% or 585 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 225,968 shares to 226,183 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 3,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).