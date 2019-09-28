Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding Held by Caxton Associates Lp; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $864,800

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 103.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 7,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 14,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $658,000, up from 7,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 13.54 million shares traded or 191.21% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase(s); 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – NG1Q: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 15LT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 69,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, down from 74,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $831.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 28,312 shares to 10,635 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 193,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,188 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6,275 shares to 98,750 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.