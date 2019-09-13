Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Lincoln Capital Trimmed Position by $964,744 as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Raised Visa (V) Stake

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 153.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.08 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Lincoln Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc sold 21,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 88,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 110,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 1.16 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $30.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,010 shares to 160 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

