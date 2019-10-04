Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Lincoln Capital Decreased Position by $964,744; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Raised Its Position

Lincoln Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc sold 21,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 88,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 110,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 7.13M shares traded or 49.33% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 79WM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT PARIS SA AND BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF ITS SECURITIES HOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – 11GJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s); 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $197.24. About 2.89 million shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to KLX and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Served as Legal Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Equities Rev $2.31B; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ WARSAW HUB CHIEF WATSON SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 262,248 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,922 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Goldman Sachs’ Downgrade of Apple Is Totally Ridiculous – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Goldman Sachs part of record construction loan for The Wharf – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Lp has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Buckingham Capital Mgmt reported 0.69% stake. Moreover, Permit Limited Co has 2.42% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hanson & Doremus Inv Management accumulated 0.07% or 1,089 shares. 861,907 are owned by Jennison Assoc Lc. King Luther Capital accumulated 2,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Pzena Investment holds 1.22% or 1.13 million shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 47,491 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Ltd Liability Com owns 2,117 shares. Huber Lc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 13,271 are owned by Sterling Invest Mngmt. Vigilant Limited Liability has 260 shares. 10,390 are held by Elkhorn Prns Partnership. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eastern Savings Bank stated it has 1,500 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $934.56 million for 10.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BNY Mellon, Bloomberg team up for front-to-back integration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BNY Mellon Announces Intention to Increase Quarterly Common Stock Dividend by 11% to $0.31 per Share and to Repurchase up to $3.94 Billion of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.