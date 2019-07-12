Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Golub Group Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Greatmark Investment Partners Cut Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Holding by $342,070 as Stock Value Declined

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 2.16 million shares traded or 53.69% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 115,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 624,310 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, down from 739,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 3.90M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 96RX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 2,900 shares to 12,345 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $345.17 million for 13.97 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $932.24 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,414 shares to 15,939 shares, valued at $27.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.