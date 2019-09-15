Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Delta Asset Management Boosted Stake by $344,608 as Stock Declined; As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Cut Holding

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 13,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 65,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33M, down from 79,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 21,963 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 149,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, up from 141,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $4.2 BILLION, INCREASED 9%; 01/05/2018 – 40HW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 22,821 shares to 403,829 shares, valued at $51.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners I (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.00 million shares or 8.45% more from 1.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 3,944 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 4,500 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 189,664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 5,089 shares. Grp Incorporated owns 2,063 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 16,055 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 2,149 shares stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 1,546 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd holds 0% or 688 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 161,480 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 9,625 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated holds 1.23% or 41,830 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.06% or 49,332 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 3.17 million shares. 7,631 were accumulated by Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 3.86 million shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.14% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ingalls And Snyder Limited has 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 425,448 are owned by Sather Fincl Grp Inc. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 70,637 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% stake. City Holdings holds 0.63% or 52,814 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.14% stake. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.08% stake. Peapack Gladstone holds 18,452 shares.

