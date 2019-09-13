Bank N S Halifax (Put) (BNS) Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Cut Holding by $2.94 Million; Courage Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $2.37 Million as Market Value Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $187.28. About 2.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s New Download Tool: Better, But Still Incomplete; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Mark Zuckerberg finally says `sorry’ for Facebook privacy scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (Put) (BNS) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 54,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 176,157 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakewood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 720,262 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Inc has 131,850 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 1.24% or 120,500 shares. Whittier owns 121,996 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 37,740 shares. Zweig reported 1.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 67,701 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 466,709 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1.12% or 684,900 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 2.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.17M shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested 2.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 19,349 were accumulated by Guardian Cap L P. Cibc Asset holds 0.39% or 337,016 shares in its portfolio. Provise Group Limited Com reported 15,985 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,075 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 156,300 shares to 186,300 shares, valued at $26.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.