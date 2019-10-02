Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined While Nexus Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $631,548; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Blue Edge Capital Has Cut by $23.56 Million Its Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 1.70M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 223,037 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,222 shares to 353,255 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Capital Mngmt reported 14,409 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,278 shares. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 22,343 shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.17% or 16,324 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 14,259 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Country State Bank stated it has 173,554 shares. Keating Counselors Inc holds 2.79% or 79,659 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Assoc Mo has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 9.42M shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,219 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,838 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 0.06% stake. Taurus Asset Limited Com holds 95,512 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Addison reported 0.73% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,178 shares to 18,604 shares, valued at $1.01 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips (NYSE:PSX).