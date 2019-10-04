Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake Held by Howland Capital Management Llc; Mckinley Capital Management Decreased Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $1.53 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 20,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 318,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59 million, down from 338,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 2.09 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 18,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 174,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 155,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 762,565 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR) by 22,679 shares to 206,234 shares, valued at $20.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 69,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,893 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 9,397 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 58,934 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.14% or 43,000 shares. 77,367 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Reilly Fincl Advsr reported 403 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 1.33M shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 2.32 million were reported by Schroder Investment Management Group. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 3,443 shares. Farallon Mgmt Limited Company holds 425,780 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp accumulated 106,899 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Gamco Et Al holds 368,388 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 7,661 shares. Geode Capital Lc invested in 3.39M shares or 0.06% of the stock. 600,962 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.86M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

