Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shares Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $4.57 Million; As Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Stock Price Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Raised Position

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 76,460 shares as the company's stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 437,145 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 360,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 1.10M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company's stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $61.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 780,527 shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Axa holds 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 365,802 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 88,821 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 8,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerset reported 1,451 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Boston Prtnrs reported 1.32 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 38,821 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Inc stated it has 54,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Net Limited reported 2,197 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 43,991 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 16,658 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 53,992 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Com holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 22,238 shares to 12,424 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 20,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,430 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).