Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Stake by $4.32 Million; Blackbaud (BLKB) Holder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $1.06 Million as Share Value Rose

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 128,942 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 73.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 81,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 29,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 818,367 shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 195,166 shares to 212,589 shares, valued at $19.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,686 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Eulav Asset Management accumulated 25,300 shares. First Trust Lp invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 5,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 60 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Northern accumulated 881,366 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 2,800 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.03% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 80,438 shares.