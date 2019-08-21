Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position; Shapiro Capital Management Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS) Has Decreased by $799.75 Million

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 932,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.56B, down from 939,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 597,179 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Llc owns 47,968 shares. Violich Cap invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gm Advisory Gp has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Becker Cap Management Incorporated reported 12,377 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 964 shares. Axa invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Incorporated stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 44,735 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 67,035 shares. Moreover, J Goldman LP has 5.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 864,455 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation holds 0.77% or 906,496 shares in its portfolio. 42,508 are held by Eqis Cap Management. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 2,039 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 292,912 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $88.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 446,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.