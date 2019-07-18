Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake Increased by Ashmore Group Plc

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 473,042 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 38,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54 million, up from 198,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 388,907 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares to 283,056 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

