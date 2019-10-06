Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Decreased Holding by $27.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.45 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 702,191 shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 518,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 5.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.68M, down from 5.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 812,377 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,936 shares to 51,879 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

