Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined; Shelton Capital Management Lowered Its Kemper Del (KMPR) Position by $44.99 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 336,416 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 92.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 282 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 3,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 183,866 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 17.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of Nova Scotia declares CAD 0.87 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Get Emerging Markets Exposure and a 5% Yield With Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top TFSA Stocks to Buy in July and Earn Higher Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.89 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90M shares, valued at $638.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taking A Look At Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kemper Appoints Matthew A. Hunton as President of Kemper Auto – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Kemper (KMPR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kemper’s Self-Improvement Plan Is Generating Strong Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.