Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Stake by $3.87 Million; Renaissance Group Upped Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stake by $886,830 as Share Value Rose

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 70,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $238.51. About 260,287 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 393,297 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90M shares, valued at $638.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

